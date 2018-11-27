× Green with envy: Pels suffer second home loss of the season, fall to Boston

The Pelicans had circled Monday night as a bounce back.

New Orleans had won 8 of 9 at home, and Anthony Davis was back in the lineup. Instead, New Orleans committed 22 turnovers in a 124-107 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Pelicans fell to 10-11 on the season. Boston climbs to 11-10. Here’s Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, postgame.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds for New Orleans. Niko Mirotic scored 25, Julius Randle 15.

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, and handed out 10 assists for Boston. He also had five steals and five rebounds.

The 124 points was a season high for the Celtics.