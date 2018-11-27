HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Green with envy: Pels suffer second home loss of the season, fall to Boston
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
The Pelicans had circled Monday night as a bounce back.
New Orleans had won 8 of 9 at home, and Anthony Davis was back in the lineup. Instead, New Orleans committed 22 turnovers in a 124-107 loss to the Boston Celtics.
The Pelicans fell to 10-11 on the season. Boston climbs to 11-10. Here’s Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, postgame.
Anthony Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds for New Orleans. Niko Mirotic scored 25, Julius Randle 15.
Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, and handed out 10 assists for Boston. He also had five steals and five rebounds.