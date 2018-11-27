Competitive Santa trains for New Orleans Running of the Santas

Posted 5:48 PM, November 27, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS -- In just a few weeks, the 8th annual Running of the Santas will take place in the Warehouse District.

This event is filled with Christmas-themed costumes, and of course, a lot of Santa lookalikes.

Bob Dauterive, or the "mayor of the North Pole, says, "It's an event that contains what I like to call the New Orleans Trinity: music, booze, and costumes."

The Santas will be running on the new route on South Peter's Street.

Related Story
Nearly 20-foot Christmas Tree lights up the Windsor Court Hotel

"It's a tough course," jokes Dauterive, "It's five blocks, and it takes a lot out of you going that distance."

Although this race is all in good fun, one Santa is bringing a competitive edge to the starting line.

"I've done the running of the Santas for about five years now.  I haven't really taken it serious, but 2018 is my year!" says Nathan Zimmer.

Zimmer gave us a look at what training for this race looks like.

He started by pumping some iron, running on the treadmill, and then sprinting down South Peter Street for practice.

Related Story
‘Superhero’ running 230 marathons across 15 states to raise money for sick children

Did I mention Zimmer did all of this in his Santa suit, beard, and hat?

The Running of the Santas event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th.

Tickets are available here.

At 5:45 p.m., the Santas will run from the "South Pole" at Mannings to the "North Pole" at Generations Hall.

The costume contest begins at 8:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit “That Others May Live” Foundation.

"It's a prelude to Christmas and we want them to get into that spirit," says Dauterive.

Related stories