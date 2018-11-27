Competitive Santa trains for New Orleans Running of the Santas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- In just a few weeks, the 8th annual Running of the Santas will take place in the Warehouse District.

This event is filled with Christmas-themed costumes, and of course, a lot of Santa lookalikes.

Bob Dauterive, or the "mayor of the North Pole, says, "It's an event that contains what I like to call the New Orleans Trinity: music, booze, and costumes."

The Santas will be running on the new route on South Peter's Street.

"It's a tough course," jokes Dauterive, "It's five blocks, and it takes a lot out of you going that distance."

Although this race is all in good fun, one Santa is bringing a competitive edge to the starting line.

"I've done the running of the Santas for about five years now. I haven't really taken it serious, but 2018 is my year!" says Nathan Zimmer.

Zimmer gave us a look at what training for this race looks like.

He started by pumping some iron, running on the treadmill, and then sprinting down South Peter Street for practice.

Did I mention Zimmer did all of this in his Santa suit, beard, and hat?

The Running of the Santas event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th.

Tickets are available here.

At 5:45 p.m., the Santas will run from the "South Pole" at Mannings to the "North Pole" at Generations Hall.

The costume contest begins at 8:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit “That Others May Live” Foundation.

"It's a prelude to Christmas and we want them to get into that spirit," says Dauterive.