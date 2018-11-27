Check out Drew Brees on the cover of Sports Illustrated

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is on the cover of the December issue of Sports Illustrated.

The cover image, which was tweeted by the New Orleans Saints this morning, is dominated by a hyper-focused Brees cocked back and ready to deliver one of his signature laser accurate passes.

“It’s time to rethink Drew Brees,” the cover reads. “(Please stop calling him an underdog).”

This season, as Brees continues to shatter NFL records and lead the high-powered Saints offence on a string of 10 consecutive wins, few fans are calling him an underdog.

He’s the GOAT.

The Brees issue of Sports Illustrated will be released on December 3.

