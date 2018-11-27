Carla’s Menu: Bourrée at Boucherie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu, I’m taking you to a Cajun smokehouse, Bourrée. Owner, Chef Nathanial Zimet, opened this casual Cajun smokehouse next to his fine dining restaurant, Boucherie, in 2015.

Zimit says, "Our initial concept was fresh fruit daiquiris and chicken wings. Then it evolved into what I wanted it to be, which is a butcher shop. We get whole animals every single day and we butcher them down and make awesome things out of them," says Zimet.

Their wings are a must get. Being from Buffalo, NY, I know a thing or two about making good chicken wings, and these are delicious! These are crispy and flavorful because of the smokiness and the homemade sauces. They smoke them in the back, then fry them and top them with different sauces like kimchi and lemongrass, sweet mango barbeque, and spicy Buffalo.

Plus, their homemade meat pies made with spicy sausage and American and cheddar cheese are fantastic dipped in a homemade poblano ranch. It’s just heaven in your mouth!

Their duck confit nachos are exceptional. It’s confit with grilled red onions, pickled poblanos and tomato jam on top. Along with homemade chips topped with their crack seasoning and finished with a homemade cheese sauce and crema.

Other menu highlights: beef fat fries, BBQ shrimp poboy and of course their homemade daiquiris.

If you’re looking for some smoked meats and daiquiris in a causal neighborhood spot, Bourrée is the place to go. Plus, you can enjoy your meal outside on their patio under the oak trees.

