× A bowling Wave: Tulane could be headed to one of 2 FLA destinations or Texas

The Tulane Green Wave awaits its bowl invite.

And, it appears that for the Green Wave, there are three possibilities.

One would be the Auto Nation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Saturday December 15th. Kickoff is 1:30 pm New Orleans time. This is an attractive destination for the Green Wave. It is a chance for the Green Wave to get the whole bowl experience in the home of Disneyworld.

Another option is the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff for the Frisco Bowl is Wednesday December 19th, at 7 pm New Orleans time.

And, the third option, is also a good one for the Green Wave. That would be the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl. Kickoff is Tuesday December 18th at 6 pm New Orleans time. This is an attractive spot for the Green Wave with many alums in the South Florida area.

Tulane became bowl eligible Saturday with a 29-28 win over Navy. Tulane is bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 when the Green Wave played UL-Lafayette in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

“We knew we were making progress internally,” director of athletics Troy Dannen told WGNO Sports.

“But, this (being bowl eligible) was a tangible show of success externally.”

Dannen said a key offseason project is a one million dollar plus upgrade to the school’s weight room at the James Wilson center.