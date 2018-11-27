1 arrested, 1 sought for Metairie murder

Photo Gallery
METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a murder in Metairie earlier this month, and another man is wanted for questioning.
A Crimestoppers tip lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Carlos Osorio-Frias on November 20 for a murder in the 100 block of Raspberry Lane two days earlier.
The victim was shot and killed after “a verbal and physical altercation with Osorio-Frias,” according to the JPSO.
An unidentified second man is also wanted for questioning in connection to the murder.
Police have released a picture of the second suspect.
