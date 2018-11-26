What do kids really think about this year’s hottest toys?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year about this time, parents are inundated with ads for toys and games for the kids. The hope is that you (or Santa) will put all these toys under your Christmas tree.

There's just one problem with that--what if you kids really don't like the toys you picked?

That's why News With a Twist send out a team of inquisitive kids to put Walmart's list of hot toys to the test.

Their opinions varied but soft and fluffy, any thing activated by a remote and an assortment of action figures were high on their list.

Here are some of the hot toys for 2018: