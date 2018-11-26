× Want to watch Santa’s reindeers eat LIVE on camera?

NEW ORLEANS– Want to watch Santa’s reindeers eat? Well, now you can on “Reindeer Cam.” You can watch Santa feed his reindeers Monday-Friday at 11 a.m., 6 p.m, and 9 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Click HERE for a link the to the reindeer cam.