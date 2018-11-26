A reindeer named "Noah" feeds in his new enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo after arriving from Alaska for the "Reindeer Romp", an annual Christmas holiday event held at the zoo until the New Year, on November 24, 2009. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Want to watch Santa’s reindeers eat LIVE on camera?
NEW ORLEANS– Want to watch Santa’s reindeers eat? Well, now you can on “Reindeer Cam.” You can watch Santa feed his reindeers Monday-Friday at 11 a.m., 6 p.m, and 9 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time)