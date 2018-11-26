Tech expert Andrea Smith talks Cyber Monday strategy

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Cyber Monday! Tech expert Andrea Smith is giving you the best strategy to slay the holiday!

Grab a pen and paper…

∙ Create a list

∙ Create a budget

∙ Stick to it!

Smith says that these are the key items this to watch for this Cyber Monday…

∙ TVs

∙ Laptops

∙ Smart phones

∙ Tablets

∙ Gadgets

She was especially enthusiastic about Samsung’s “Smartthings tracker,” it keeps track of everything from your keys to your kids!

If you’re shopping for a laptop, Smith wants you to keep the 3 L’s in mind… “Latest technology, light weight, looks good.” Her personal preference? Acer laptops!

Now shop until you drop!