Tech expert Andrea Smith talks Cyber Monday strategy

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Cyber Monday! Tech expert Andrea Smith is giving you the best strategy to slay the holiday!
Grab a pen and paper…
∙ Create a list
∙ Create a budget
∙ Stick to it!
Smith says that these are the key items this to watch for this Cyber Monday…
∙ TVs
∙ Laptops
∙ Smart phones
∙ Tablets
∙ Gadgets
She was especially enthusiastic about Samsung’s “Smartthings tracker,” it keeps track of everything from your keys to your kids!
If you’re shopping for a laptop, Smith wants you to keep the 3 L’s in mind… “Latest technology, light weight, looks good.” Her personal preference? Acer laptops!
Now shop until you drop!
29.951066 -90.071532