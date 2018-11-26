× Lucy Hale returns to New Orleans to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

NEW ORLEANS– Actress Lucy Hale will once again return to New Orleans for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019.” This will be the third year that the popular actress takes on hosting duties in NOLA.

This will mark the 47th anniversary of America’s biggest New Year’s celebration from coast to coast. Hale will host the Central Time Zone Countdown in New Orleans, while Jenny McCarthy and Ryan Seacrest will be in Times Square in New York City. Ciara will host the festivities from the West Coast.

In 2016, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got the chance to meet Lucy Hale while she was hosting.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Musical guests from the West Coast include chart-topping artists: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster The People, Dua Lipa, Macklemore with Skylar Grey, Ella Mai, and Charlie Puth.

Lucy Hale captured the attention of millions as the star of Freeform’s smash hit series “Pretty Little Liars.” Hale was nominated for People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Actress in 2017. She has also won a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress seven times, and she was presented with the 2013 Gracie Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Rising Star.

Hale was recently seen starring in the thriller “Truth or Dare,” from Blumhouse Productions alongside Tyler Posey, which was released in April 2018. The film follows a group of friends who play a seemingly harmless game of truth or dare that turns deadly. Hale was also seen in the Netflix Original film “Dude” alongside Kathryn Prescott and Alexandra Shipp. The film was released in April 2018 and tells the story of four best girlfriends who negotiate loss and major life changes during the last two weeks of high school. Additionally, on the small screen, Hale was seen starring in the CW’s drama series “Life Sentence.” The show follows her character, Stella Abbot, who finds out her terminal cancer is cured and now must learn to live with all the choices she made when deciding to live like she was dying. The series ran through June 2018. She is currently in production on the indie rom-com “A Nice Girl Like You,” which is based on a memoir by Ayn Carrillo-Gailey and directed by Chris and Nick Riedell. The story follows Lucy Neal (Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is accused of being too inhibited by her ex-boyfriend. In an effort to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild to-do list that sends her on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, friendship and new love. Hale will be serving as a co-producer on the film.

Prior, she starred as the lead in CW’s critically acclaimed comedy “Privileged.” That same year, Hale starred in Warner Bros.’ coming-of-age comedy “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2,” alongside Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera. She also starred as the lead in ABC Family’s teen musical “A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song” alongside Freddie Stroma and lent her voice to Disney’s animated film “Secret of the Wings.” In addition to her thriving acting career, Hale joined forces with Rascal Flatts to release a cover of “Frozen”’s epic anthem “Let It Go” for the We Love Disney compilation. This followed the release of her debut album, “Road Between,” the year prior.

For more information about "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve", click HERE.