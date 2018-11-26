Imitation or duplication car burglaries Uptown?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a series of car burglaries. Not only are some of the streets that were targeted the same, the getaway cars were also similar.

The first case involved a car burglary that happened in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street. The NOPD says the thief or thieves broke into a car and stole three credit cards. They got away in an Audi SUV that was stolen from another location. Police released surveillance video of at least one of the suspects trying to use the stolen credit cards in a McDonald's drive through.

A few days later, someone broke into a car in the 500 block of Calhoun. And yep, there's surveillance video of the thieves using a white Audi SUV to make their getaway.

Police say the stolen Audi was later found abandoned.

Then on November 23, someone broke into a car in the 2000 block of Adams Street. This time, the thieves used a black Audi SUV to commit the crime. And once again, the car was stolen, according to police, and it was found abandoned the following day.

If you have information that could help police solve any of the cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

