Christmas tree hair is happening!

NEW ORLEANS -- Put your Ugly Christmas Sweaters away! Christmas tree hair will make you the life of the holiday party! 🎄🎄🎄
How do you achieve the look, might you ask? You place an empty water bottle or empty paper towel roll on your head as a guide.
Now wrap your hair to the top with pins, a hair tie, and hair spray.
Then decorate with lights, ornaments, some are even using temporary green hair color with a spray!
Guys are even getting in on the mix! Don't forget to use #ChristmasTreeHair when posting your photos to social media!
