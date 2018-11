Christmas tree hair is happening!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS --Β Put your Ugly Christmas Sweaters away! Christmas tree hair will make you the life of the holiday party! πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„

How do you achieve the look, might you ask? You place an empty water bottle or empty paper towel roll on your head as a guide.

Now wrap your hair to the top with pins, a hair tie, and hair spray.

Then decorate with lights, ornaments, some are even using temporary green hair color with a spray!

Guys are even getting in on the mix! Don't forget to use #ChristmasTreeHair when posting your photos to social media!

