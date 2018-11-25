× Tigers lose in 7th overtime to Aggies, Coach O says: unfair to our football team

LSU and Texas A&M played the final regular season game in the SEC in 2018, and it was an epic struggle.

A&M won it in the 7th overtime when Kellen Mond hit Kendrick Rogers with game winning two point coversion in a 74-72 win.

Orgeron got a gatorade bath near the end of regulation when Grant Delpit intercepted a Mond pass for what appeared to be the game clincher. But, on replay, Mond was knee was ruled down trying to receive an errant shotgun snap, nullifying the interception.

On the final play of regulation, A&M spiked the ball and the clock ran out. But, the game officials put one second back on the clock.

“They put one second on the clock, and it was very unfair to our football team,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

“We fought and fought but didn’t make enough plays.”

A&M scored on the final play of regulation. And, as it turned out, the two teams were in for a long night.

LSU finishes the regular season 9-3. Texas A&M 8-4.