Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Families headed to The Roosevelt New Orleans A Waldorf Astoria Hotel for their annual "Teddy Bear Tea." WGNO's Kenny Lopez takes us to this holiday tradition.

This year's theme is "snow globes." If you missed today's "Teddy Bear Tea," you have more chances to check it out. Here's a schedule of upcoming "Teddy Bear Tea" events, click HERE.