× SoBou is hosting a Tricentennial Culinary Exchange Dinner

NEW ORLEANS– San Antonio and New Orleans chefs are celebrating 300 years of culinary legacy with a special “Tricentennial Culinary Exchange.” Both cities will host dinners to honor their 300 years of existence.

Both cities are celebrating and honoring their history, culture, and food by presenting a culinary exchange. Three leading New Orleans chefs and three leading San Antonio chefs will showcase what they do best.

The New Orleans “Tricentennial Culinary Exchange Dinner” will be on Tuesday, November 27th with cocktails starting at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7 p.m.

San Antonio’s “Tricentennial Culinary Exchange Dinner” will be held on Monday, December 3rd with cocktails starting at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7 p.m.

The New Orleans chefs who’s dishes will be featured are Chef Will Avelar of Meril, Chef Juan Carlos Gonzalez of Sobou, and Chef Michael Gulotta of Maypop & Mopho. The New Orleans dinner will be hosted at Sobou.

The San Antonio chefs who’s dishes will be featured are Chef Jeff Balfour of Southerleigh, Chef Carino Cortez of La Familia Cortez Restaurants, and Chef Jason Dady of Tre Tratorria at the Museum. The San Antonio dinner will be hosted at Tre Tratorria at the Museum.

For ticket information on these unique dining experiences, click HERE.

For more information on the Power of Preservation Tricentennial Culinary Exchange, click HERE.