History in the making, Colonels win first playoff game since 1986. 49-30 win over San Diego

(Thibodaux,La)– Nicholls advances to the next round of the FCS Playoffs with the 49-30 win over San Diego Saturday evening at John L. Guidry Stadium. This is the Colonels first playoff win in school history. Former Rummel Quarterback Chase Fourchade showing why he is the Southland Conference Player of the Year. Fourchade was 21 of 31 passing for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Dontrell Taylor led all rushers with 124 yards on 14 carriers and two touchdowns. Former Rummel Raider Damion Jeanpiere led the receiving core with seven catches for 143 yards and one touchdown.

“I don’t look at the stats, I just do my job and help this team be better each week”, says Chase Fourchade.

The balance of run and throw showed Saturday night. The Colonels ran the ball for 269 yards and threw the ball for 337 yards. That balance was something the team saw since their open date, October 20th.

Nicholls opened with a 27 yard touchdown run by Dontrell Taylor, but the Toreros would tie it up on the next series. Taylor with his longest run of the game 49 yard touchdown to give the Colonels a 14-7 lead. Nicholls would take a 35-10 lead heading into the half. In the second half the Nicholls defense 20 points to keep the game interesting. Dalton Kincaid scored all of the Toreros’ touchdowns, Kincaid ended the night with six receptions for 87 yards and four touchdown. The Colonels focus heading to next Saturday’s match-up with Eastern Washington is stopping the the third down conversions. San Diego was 5 of 15 in third down conversions something that the defense said it didn’t feel like all game.

“I was looking at the stats and I couldn’t believe they were 5 of 15 felt like they were 100 percent on third downs” said Defensive Back Ahmani Martin.

“Even our fourth down stops, we have to do a better job and stopping them early in the drive.”, Evan Veron Nicholls Linebacker.

The win marks the first playoff win for the Colonels since 1986. The Colonels travel to Cheney, Washington for the second round match-up against Eastern Washington.