× High water mark: Wave bowl eligible after 29-28 win over Navy

Tulane squandered a big lead, only to rally behind the play of quarterback Justin McMillan to defeat Navy 29-28 at Yulman Stadium. Tulane won its 6th game of the season, making the Wave bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

McMillan drove the Wave 71 yards in 7 plays. The drive ended with a 28 yard touchdown pass to Jaetavian Toles with 1:27 to play. Head coach Willie Fritz then ordered a two point attempt, which worked to perfection when McMillan tossed to a wide open Charles Jones in the right corner of the endzone.

Tulane led 21-3 before Navy rallied with 25 consecutive points.

Fritz said the win for the Wave was big for many reasons, including recruiting.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane closed the year with 4 wins in its last 5 games, best finish since 2004.

Tulane also finished with 5 wins in conference, most since the Green Wave joined the American Athletic Conference in 2014.