High water mark: Wave bowl eligible after 29-28 win over Navy
Tulane squandered a big lead, only to rally behind the play of quarterback Justin McMillan to defeat Navy 29-28 at Yulman Stadium. Tulane won its 6th game of the season, making the Wave bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.
McMillan drove the Wave 71 yards in 7 plays. The drive ended with a 28 yard touchdown pass to Jaetavian Toles with 1:27 to play. Head coach Willie Fritz then ordered a two point attempt, which worked to perfection when McMillan tossed to a wide open Charles Jones in the right corner of the endzone.
Tulane led 21-3 before Navy rallied with 25 consecutive points.
Fritz said the win for the Wave was big for many reasons, including recruiting.
Tulane closed the year with 4 wins in its last 5 games, best finish since 2004.
Tulane also finished with 5 wins in conference, most since the Green Wave joined the American Athletic Conference in 2014.