Woman steals lobster out of Red Lobster water tank

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- Kimberly Gabel, 42, was drunk and causing a scene at a St. Petersburg Red Lobster when she reached into the water tank, containing live lobsters, grabbed one and made a mad dash!

Red Lobster called 911 and Gabel was quickly located.

She was arrested for disorderly intoxication and booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor count. She was later released on $100 bond.

Sadly, the lobster was never recovered.

