Woman arrested for Chinese food attack

TAMPA BAY, FL -- A Tampa Bay woman was charged for attacking "her man" in bed with Chinese food. It happened in a mobile home park.

Donna Lee Gramley, 65, "became irate" after her boyfriend "purchased food for neighbors."

When police arrived, the victim was in bed, where Chinese food “remnants could still be seen.”

Gramley was arrested for domestic battery and slapped with a resisting charge for allegedly “bracing and pulling away” when officers tried to handcuff her.

