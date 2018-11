Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warming trend is underway and will continue through the weekend. Look for low 70s Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Moisture will move into the area by the afternoon and especially through the night. Expect scattered showers with a few storms but not a washout.

After that we stay warm with mid 70s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday. Another chance for some scattered showers and storms will move in on Sunday, but it doesn't look like a major rainmaker at this time.