Simulated flight raises real money for hurricane relief

MADISONVILLE, LA -- C. W. Lemoine wears a lot of hats. A couple of them just help raise more than $7,000 for the Hurricane Michael recovery in Florida.

Lemoine is a reserve deputy with the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's office. He's also a pilot for a major airline and is a reserve pilot for the Navy. Oh, and he's the author of more than half a dozen books and has a Youtube channel.

His Youtube channel has more than 13,000 subscribers. Many of them are very interested in Lemoine's experiences as a pilot. In fact, many of them are also gamers who encouraged Lemoine to fly a F-18 on a popular flight simulator, the same plane that Lemoine flew for four years in the military.

When Hurricane Michael tore across the Florida panhandle, it all but destroyed Tyndall Air Force base. Many of Lemoine's friends were affected. Some of them started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for the recovery effort.

So between the need for recovery money and the desire to see the pilot compare a flight simulator to really being behind the controls of a F-18, Lemoine saw an opportunity. He told his subscribers on Youtube that if they would help the Go Fund Me campaign get past the $7,500 mark, he'd fly the F-18 in a simulator and post his comparison on his channel.

In less than a week, the account jumped past the goal. At last check, it was over $8,000.

Oh, and WGNO was there when Lemoine sat in the flight simulator seat and tried flying the F-18 in the virtual world. To see how that went, click on the video button at the top of this page.