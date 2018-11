Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Don't worry about packing on the pounds this holiday season because "Nexsey" has you covered.

It's a medical grade tape that goes at the back of your neck... temporarily tightening the skin... making you look younger and thinner!

Multiple Amazon reviewers described their "turkey neck" disappearing.

It comes in a 10ft roll for $15.99. Gobble gobble.

