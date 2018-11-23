× Funeral arrangements set for Deputy Chief Anthony Christiana

GRETNA, LOUISIANA — The City of Gretna and Gretna Police Department announced the funeral arrangements for Deputy Chief Anthony Christiana.

Christiana was a 37 year veteran of the GPD. The department says he died following, “…a brave and valiant battle against cancer.”

Visitation will be on Sunday night, November 25, at the St. Joseph Church Gretna from 5:00 to 8:00. Visitation resumes the following Monday morning from 8:30 to noon. A funeral mass will follow at 12:10.

Christiana often served as the media spokesman for the department. He would update reporters on everything from the latest arrests to the plans for the Gretna Heritage Festival.

“We ask that you please keep him, his family, and all his loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department’s announcement reads.

During his time on the job, Christiana became well-known among other law enforcement agencies. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto released the following statement regarding Christiana’s death.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Chief Anthony Christiana of the Gretna Police Department. Deputy Chief Christiana spent nearly 4 decades protecting the people of Gretna. Service of that length and dedication cannot be replaced, and his loss will be felt throughout the law enforcement agencies of the metro area.”

Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts knew Christiana well. Just prior to the deputy chief’s death, Roberts, who has had his own battle with cancer, posted the following on his Facebook page.

“As he went through treatments, I paid attention to his post. Don’t sweat the small things, spend time with those that mean the most, worrying only costs you time. Those are thoughts and expressions of a tough man that served the law enforcement community for decades. It was his job to keep people safe.”

Following Monday’s funeral mass, internment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Gretna.

Mothe funeral Homes is handling the arrangement and has posted this obituary online.