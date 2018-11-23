Black Friday Bargains! Is that YOU in line for those half-price deals?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La - The deals seem too good to be true.

Maybe.

Maybe not.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in line with bargain hunters.

They've been in line for hours.

Some have been in line for almost half a day.

The long line Wild Bill discovers is at Target in Covington, Louisiana.

The big deal to get seems to be on televisions.

Big screen, high definition televisions marked down to almost half the price.

Televisions and electronics seem to be what they're lined up for.

If you're looking for clothes and deals on travel, the experts say, wait until the Tuesday after Black Friday.