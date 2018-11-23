× A leg up: Saints defense leads in way in 31-17 defeat of Falcons

It was the perfect way to cap off Thanksgiving.

The Saints feasted on four Falcons turnovers, and sacked Matt Ryan six times as New Orleans defeated Atlanta Thursday night, 31-17. The Saints stretched their win streak to 10 games, second longest in franchise history.

Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes to four free agents. His TD tosses were 28 yards to Tommy Lee Lewis, 12 yards to Austin Carr, 25 yards to Dan Arnold, and 5 yards to Keith Kirkwood.

Brees said the Saints are finding several different ways to win.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints rushed for 150 yards on 31 carries, including 89 yards from Alvin Kamara and 52 yards from Mark Ingram.

The Falcons rushed 16 times 26 yards. Atlanta's leading rusher was quarterback Matt Ryan with 2 rushes for 16 yards.