Would you eat it? Fried Pumpkin Pie!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A Thanksgiving dessert, taken up a notch or two! Test Kitchen Taylor is making Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie!

Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie

1 store-bought pumpkin pie

2 cups of flour

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

1 3/4 cups milk

2 eggs

1 gallon oil

Cut up pumpkin pie and freeze overnight.

Combine flour, salt, baking powder, sugar, milk, and eggs to form a batter.

Heat oil, coat pie in batter and fry until golden brown.

Serve with Cool Whip or powdered sugar!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!