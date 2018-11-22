Would you eat it? Fried Pumpkin Pie!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
A Thanksgiving dessert, taken up a notch or two! Test Kitchen Taylor is making Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie!
Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie
1 store-bought pumpkin pie
2 cups of flour
1 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp sugar
1 3/4 cups milk
2 eggs
1 gallon oil
Cut up pumpkin pie and freeze overnight.
Combine flour, salt, baking powder, sugar, milk, and eggs to form a batter.
Heat oil, coat pie in batter and fry until golden brown.
Serve with Cool Whip or powdered sugar!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!