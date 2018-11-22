White elephant gift: President Donald Trump toilet bowl brush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you’re looking for the perfect white elephant gift... that might insult half of the room... there’s a President Trump toilet brush.

The description reads, “Make your toilet great again!” 🚽

“Spacedoutdesigns” is an overseas DIY’er named Michelle. She sells the product on Etsy for about $24 dollars each.

The Etsy store currently has 64 positive reviews and warns that shipping might take a little longer due to high demand.

