What to binge this Thanksgiving: Netflix’s new docu-series ‘Dogs’

Posted 9:05 AM, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 09:06AM, November 22, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- "I can't imagine my life without dogs." 🐶❤️

Netflix released a brand new docu-series to binge, just in time for Thanksgiving break! ‘Dogs’ is a series of six stories about humans and the love they share with their furry best friends.

Netflix stresses not to worry, no dogs die throughout the series! Viewers love the program, and have found a way to pile on the cuteness! They're posting pictures of them watching the series with their own dogs.

Let us know how you like the show...

