What to binge this Thanksgiving: Netflix’s new docu-series ‘Dogs’

NEW ORLEANS -- "I can't imagine my life without dogs." 🐶❤️

Netflix released a brand new docu-series to binge, just in time for Thanksgiving break! ‘Dogs’ is a series of six stories about humans and the love they share with their furry best friends.

Our six-part dog-umentary is now streaming — and since so many of you asked, I felt it was important to tell you this: NO DOGS DIE IN ANY EPISODE OF DOGS pic.twitter.com/UP605dwchB — Netflix US (@netflix) November 16, 2018

Netflix stresses not to worry, no dogs die throughout the series! Viewers love the program, and have found a way to pile on the cuteness! They're posting pictures of them watching the series with their own dogs.

