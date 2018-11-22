× Thanksgiving at Lula Restaurant Distillery

Thanksgiving at Lula Restaurant Distillery

Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving Dinner this year? Lula Restaurant Distillery has you covered. They are open today and serving up a full 4-course Thanksgiving meal.

Address 1532 St Charles Ave., New Orleans, LA 70130

(504) 267-7624

Thanksgiving Hours 11:00am – 6:00pm (last seating)

Thanksgiving Menu 1st Course: Seafood Gumbo 2nd Course: Garden Salad 3rd Course: Choice of Crystal Brined Deep Fried Turkey or Roast Beef Tenderloin Includes side dishes served family style 4th Course: Assorted Dessert Station

Reservations accepted

Corn Macque Choux

Ingredients:

6 ears corn

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons cream

4 oz chopped Tasso

Creole seasoning to taste

Instructions:

Roast corn in husk at 350 degrees. Shuck corn, cut kernels off, and set aside.

Add butter to a sauté pan over medium heat with Tasso and cook until browned. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic, and tomato and creole seasoning. Cook until translucent. Add corn and sauté for one minute. Add cream and reduce slightly. Re-season to your taste.