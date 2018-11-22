× Sun Resident Killed in Washington Parish Crash

Washington Parish – Early this morning, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 430 at milepost 8.2. The crash claimed the life of 26 year-old Monique Nunn of Sun, LA.

Troopers’ preliminary investigation revealed that Nunn was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Classic north on LA 430.

For reasons still under investigation, Nunn lost control of the vehicle in a right curve and crossed the southbound lane.

The vehicle then ran off the road and struck a tree. Nunn was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nunn was wearing a seat belt and impairment is unknown, pending a toxicology test.

The crash remains under investigation.