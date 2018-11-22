Meghan Markle is weighed before and after Christmas meals 👑

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we pull out our stretchy pants and prepare for a turkey coma... Meghan Markle is mentally preparing for a weigh in!

According to reports, the Royal family participates in a quirky holiday tradition... the before and after Christmas weigh in.

Cut the duchess some slack Queen, she’s with child!

They claim the tradition dates back to King Edward the VII’s reign. Apparently, King Edward was aggressively concerned about people’s health and wanted to insure that they got enough to eat on Christmas Day. How generous. And invasive.

Tweet me your before and after Thanksgiving photos! Pet pix strongly encouraged!

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.