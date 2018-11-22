Martha Stewart’s first and possibly last Uber ride happened Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- After surviving five months at Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia... Martha Stewart has experienced a new level of trauma.

Her first Uber ride.

Snoop Dog’s sidekick ordered the “most expensive” option from Uber’s services on Monday outside of Tiffany’s flagship store in NYC. She specifically requested to be picked up on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

The first driver did not show up and the second parked, “halfway down the street.” That’s a lot in heels, BTW. 👠

Stewart documented the experience via Instagram... complaining that the vehicle, “was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!”

Note: Excessive use of exclamation marks.

Uber has reached out to Martha Stewart and she has since deleted the post.

