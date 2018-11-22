Got your hat on? It’s off to the races on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Only in the Big Easy.

And it's the only way to spend Thanksgiving in the Big Easy.

It's at tracks.

That's the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots where racing has been a tradition in New Orleans for 147 years.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE when the bugle call sounds.

More than 10,000 are at the tracks.

They'll watch ten races. But mostly they'll be watching each other. That's because this show is not just a horse show.

It's really a hat show.

Everybody shows up in a crazy hat.

And so the unofficial beginning of the racing season begins.

It goes, in case you need to place a bet, until March 2019.