Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a big weekend of football and we have all the analysis for you. Jason Logan of Covers.com joins Hank Allen to break down all the action. The Saints are big home favorites against the Falcons Thursday night. Can they keep rolling over opponents?

LSU is on the road at Texas A&M as underdogs. See what Jason thinks about their chances.

And can Tulane become bowl eligible? They have to win this weekend. Get the details on their match-up with Navy.