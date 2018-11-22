Best Buy opens Thanksgiving evening for bargain shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- For shoppers who didn't want to wait until Black Friday to find some deals, Best Buy opened at 5:00 on Thanksgiving evening.

At the store on Veterans Blvd., near I-10, the line stretched across the building and around the corner as people waited until 5:00 arrived.

Most of the people we spoke with were not there to shop for Christmas gifts. Most told us that they were shopping for themselves.

"That's it, I needed a laptop," Ishoun Roane told WGNO. "I was, like, perfect time would be Black Friday time."

Many of the store's best televisions were reduced by hundreds of dollars, and many of the people who were buying them expected to use them that evening to watch the Saints tackle the Falcons.

Some of the sales were so hot that the items were snatched up in less than 30 minutes.

Store workers say they expected to keep the doors open to midnight or even later.