McDonald’s manager attacked with crispy bacon

BLUFFTON, SC -- A South Carolina McDonald's cook tried to “shove hot crispy bacon” in the face of her manager during an argument, which resulted in an assault and battery charge being filed against the employee.

Apparently, the fight started after employee, Josefina Jimenez, refused to stop eating bacon while she was working in the kitchen... despite orders from her manager.

According to the police report, Jimenez tried to "force-feed her manager hot crispy bacon.” After the women were separated by another McDonald’s co-worker, the manager called 911. A judge has issued an arrest warrant, charging Jimenez with assault and battery, but no arrest has been made.

