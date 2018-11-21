× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pumpkin Spice Everything!

Pumpkin spice-flavored anything is still going strong, and Thanksgiving has us craving these fall flavors more than ever! Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on best and worst bets for this cravable fall favorite.

LOVE IT!

Pumpkin Spice Rx Bars

Ingredients include : egg whites, almonds, cashews, dates, cinnamon, cloves, pumpkin

: egg whites, almonds, cashews, dates, cinnamon, cloves, pumpkin Per bar: 210 calories – 24 grams carb – 5 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Pumpkin Spice Protein Superfood by Amazing Grass – Raw, Vegan, GF

20 grams plant-based protein combined with a blend of greens, fruits and veggies

Per scoop: 135 calories – 7 grams carbohydrate – 3 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 20 grams protein

135 calories – 7 grams carbohydrate – 3 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 20 grams protein Mix with water, unsweetened almond or coconut milk, or blend into smoothie

Pumpkin Spice Green Superfood by Amazing Grass – Raw, Vegan, GF

Blend of nutrient-dense powdered greens, fruits, vegetables, along with digestive enzymes and probiotics

Per scoop: 30 calories – 4 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 2 grams protein

30 calories – 4 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 2 grams protein Mix with water, unsweetened almond or coconut milk, or blend into smoothie

Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth by Ancient Nutrition

Made from real, collagen-rich beef bone broth, infused with pumpkin spices

Per scoop: 90 calories – 0 carbohydrate – 0 sugar – 20 grams protein (16 grams collagen)

90 calories – 0 carbohydrate – 0 sugar – 20 grams protein (16 grams collagen) Mix with water, unsweetened almond or coconut milk, or blend into smoothie

Pumpkin Spice Tea – serve hot or iced

Ingredients include : roobibos tea, pumpkin flavor, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg

: roobibos tea, pumpkin flavor, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg 0 calories, 0 sugar

LIKE IT!

Nuts ‘n More Pumpkin Spice Peanut Spread

Ingredients include : peanuts, whey protein, xylitol, peanut oil, pumpkin spices, flax

: peanuts, whey protein, xylitol, peanut oil, pumpkin spices, flax Per two tablespoons: 191 calories – 13 mg sodium – 10 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 11 grams protein

Raincoast Crisps Pumpkin Spice Crackers

Ingredients include : white flour, pumpkin seeds, raisins, brown sugar, flax seeds, oats, sesame seeds, spices…

: white flour, pumpkin seeds, raisins, brown sugar, flax seeds, oats, sesame seeds, spices… Per 3 crackers: 70 calories – 70 mg sodium – 9 grams carb – 1 grams fiber – 4 grams sugar – 3 grams protein

Pumpkin Spice Bear Naked Granola

Ingredients include : oats, honey, non-GMO soybeans, pumpkin seeds, fall spice blend.

: oats, honey, non-GMO soybeans, pumpkin seeds, fall spice blend. Per 1/4 cup: 130 calories – 30 mg sodium – 15 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 6 grams protein

HATE IT!

Quaker Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal

Ingredients include: whole grain rolled oats, sugar, nonfat dry milk, salt, spices

whole grain rolled oats, sugar, nonfat dry milk, salt, spices Per packet: 160 calories – 190 mg sodium – 32 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 11 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Pumpkin Spice Cereal

Pretty much any + all brands including Cheerios, Special K and of course, Frosted Flakes

Ingredients include multiple sources of added sugar, along with up to 11 grams of sugar per serving

Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients include : black tea, herbs and spices, cane sugar, honey

: black tea, herbs and spices, cane sugar, honey Per 3/4 cup: 120 calories – 5 mg sodium – 31 grams carb – 0 grams fiber – 30 grams sugar (30 grams ADDED sugar) – 0 protein

