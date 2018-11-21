Love it, Like it, Hate it: Pumpkin Spice Everything!
Pumpkin spice-flavored anything is still going strong, and Thanksgiving has us craving these fall flavors more than ever! Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on best and worst bets for this cravable fall favorite.
LOVE IT!
- Ingredients include: egg whites, almonds, cashews, dates, cinnamon, cloves, pumpkin
- Per bar: 210 calories – 24 grams carb – 5 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 12 grams protein
Pumpkin Spice Protein Superfood by Amazing Grass – Raw, Vegan, GF
- 20 grams plant-based protein combined with a blend of greens, fruits and veggies
- Per scoop: 135 calories – 7 grams carbohydrate – 3 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 20 grams protein
- Mix with water, unsweetened almond or coconut milk, or blend into smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Green Superfood by Amazing Grass – Raw, Vegan, GF
- Blend of nutrient-dense powdered greens, fruits, vegetables, along with digestive enzymes and probiotics
- Per scoop: 30 calories – 4 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 2 grams protein
- Mix with water, unsweetened almond or coconut milk, or blend into smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth by Ancient Nutrition
- Made from real, collagen-rich beef bone broth, infused with pumpkin spices
- Per scoop: 90 calories – 0 carbohydrate – 0 sugar – 20 grams protein (16 grams collagen)
- Mix with water, unsweetened almond or coconut milk, or blend into smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Tea – serve hot or iced
- Ingredients include: roobibos tea, pumpkin flavor, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg
- 0 calories, 0 sugar
LIKE IT!
Nuts ‘n More Pumpkin Spice Peanut Spread
- Ingredients include: peanuts, whey protein, xylitol, peanut oil, pumpkin spices, flax
- Per two tablespoons: 191 calories – 13 mg sodium – 10 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 11 grams protein
Raincoast Crisps Pumpkin Spice Crackers
- Ingredients include: white flour, pumpkin seeds, raisins, brown sugar, flax seeds, oats, sesame seeds, spices…
- Per 3 crackers: 70 calories – 70 mg sodium – 9 grams carb – 1 grams fiber – 4 grams sugar – 3 grams protein
Pumpkin Spice Bear Naked Granola
- Ingredients include: oats, honey, non-GMO soybeans, pumpkin seeds, fall spice blend.
- Per 1/4 cup: 130 calories – 30 mg sodium – 15 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 6 grams protein
HATE IT!
Quaker Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal
- Ingredients include: whole grain rolled oats, sugar, nonfat dry milk, salt, spices
- Per packet: 160 calories – 190 mg sodium – 32 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 11 grams sugar – 4 grams protein
Pumpkin Spice Cereal
- Pretty much any + all brands including Cheerios, Special K and of course, Frosted Flakes
- Ingredients include multiple sources of added sugar, along with up to 11 grams of sugar per serving
Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Ingredients include: black tea, herbs and spices, cane sugar, honey
- Per 3/4 cup: 120 calories – 5 mg sodium – 31 grams carb – 0 grams fiber – 30 grams sugar (30 grams ADDED sugar) – 0 protein
