Here are some of the recent Wheel of Justice suspects who landed in jail

METAIRIE, LA -- With Thanksgiving here, and everyone giving thanks for their blessings, we thought we'd take a moment and say thanks to everyone who help land our Wheel of Justice suspects in jail.

The last time we tallied up our wins was in July. Since then, we've stayed on schedule to bring you two Wheel of Justice reports every week.

This time around, we followed cases that brought arrests for murder, armed robbery, and even indecent exposure.

We couldn't include all of the cases in our latest report, but we showed you some of the higher profile cases.

And remember, if you have information on a crime, you can phone in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 389 people have now landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.