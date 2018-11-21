Get the Skinny | 5 Thanksgiving Ingredient Upgrades

Homemade Red Cranberry Sauce for the Holidays(bhofack2/Getty Images)

When it comes to “healthifying” holiday favorites, there are the obvious recipe swaps:  lighter versions of ingredients like cheese, cream cheese, and cream-based soups, along with whole grain flour, brown rice and sweet potatoes in place of their white counterparts.

 

But beyond that, we’ve got 6 key ingredients that you’ll want to keep on hand as part of your holiday toolkit to help expand your repertoire of better-for-you holiday fare.

 

 

  1. EAT FIT CROSSANTS | 100% WHOLE WHEAT
  • Ingredients: Water, stone ground whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour, Swerve (erythritol, oligosaccharides), butter, less than 2% yeast, salt.
  •  Per Croissant: 170 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 330 mg sodium, 177 mg potassium, 34 grams total carbohydrate, 5 grams dietary fiber, 0 sugar, 4.5 grams protein.
  • Upgrade dinner rolls to Eat Fit croissants by La Louisiane, with 40% fewer calories than regular croissants.
  • Coming soon to stores like Robert Fresh Market, these Eat Fit Croissants are currently available at Ochsner Fitness Center Café. Thanksgiving Special: $2 each, 6 for $10, and 12 for $20.

 

  1. FRESH CRANBERRIES
  • Rich in antioxidants, ounce-for-ounce packing in more antioxidants than spinach or blueberries
  • Low-calorie, low-sugar: 46 calories, 12 grams of carb, and 2 grams of sugar per cup
  • Anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer and cardo-protective benefits
  • See our DIY recipe for no-sugar-added homemade cranberry sauce, below

 

 

  1. SWERVE SWEETENER – Confectioner Style, Granular or Brown
  • Measures cup-for-cup like sugar
  • Natural plant-based zero-calorie, zero-glycemic sweetener
  • Locally-owned New Orleans company
  • Use Swerve in place of sugar in cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, holiday cocktails and desserts, and more

 

 

  1. ALMOND FLOUR
  • 75% fewer carbs and 50% more protein than white or whole wheat flour
  • Almond flour can be used to replace up to a quarter of the flour in baked goods, without adjusting other ingredients
  • Almond flour + Swerve + little butter makes a fantastic “crumble” topping for pies and cobblers

 

 

  1. PLAIN GREEK YOGURT – 2% Fage or Whole Chobani

The ultimate in versatile ingredients, Greek yogurt can be used as an ingredient swap for:

  • Mayo: Cup-for-cup ingredient swap
  • Sour cream: Cup-for-cup ingredient swap
  • Butter: Use plain, low-fat Greek yogurt in place of half the amount of butter
  • Heavy Cream: Use plain Greek yogurt in place of half of the heavy cream the recipe calls for

 

 

##

 

RECIPE: DIY Cranberry Sauce

Make your own homemade cranberry sauce, with either half the sugar, or with a natural, plant-based sugar replacer in place of sugar.

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup Swerve Confectioners
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 12-ounce package cranberries (fresh or frozen)

Instructions:

Combine Swerve and water in a medium saucepan.  Bring to boil; add cranberries, return to boil.  Reduce heat and boil gently for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.  Cover and cool completely at room temperature.  Refrigerate until serving time.

 Per ¼ cup: Less than 20 calories, 2 grams carbohydrate, and <1 gram sugar

 

 ##

 

