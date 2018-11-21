× Get the Skinny | 5 Thanksgiving Ingredient Upgrades

When it comes to “healthifying” holiday favorites, there are the obvious recipe swaps: lighter versions of ingredients like cheese, cream cheese, and cream-based soups, along with whole grain flour, brown rice and sweet potatoes in place of their white counterparts.

But beyond that, we’ve got 6 key ingredients that you’ll want to keep on hand as part of your holiday toolkit to help expand your repertoire of better-for-you holiday fare.

EAT FIT CROSSANTS | 100% WHOLE WHEAT

Ingredients: Water, stone ground whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour, Swerve (erythritol, oligosaccharides), butter, less than 2% yeast, salt.

Water, stone ground whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour, Swerve (erythritol, oligosaccharides), butter, less than 2% yeast, salt. Per Croissant: 170 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 330 mg sodium, 177 mg potassium, 34 grams total carbohydrate, 5 grams dietary fiber, 0 sugar, 4.5 grams protein.

170 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 330 mg sodium, 177 mg potassium, 34 grams total carbohydrate, 5 grams dietary fiber, 0 sugar, 4.5 grams protein. Upgrade dinner rolls to Eat Fit croissants by La Louisiane, with 40% fewer calories than regular croissants.

Coming soon to stores like Robert Fresh Market, these Eat Fit Croissants are currently available at Ochsner Fitness Center Café. Thanksgiving Special: $2 each, 6 for $10, and 12 for $20.

FRESH CRANBERRIES

Rich in antioxidants, ounce-for-ounce packing in more antioxidants than spinach or blueberries

Low-calorie, low-sugar: 46 calories, 12 grams of carb, and 2 grams of sugar per cup

Anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer and cardo-protective benefits

See our DIY recipe for no-sugar-added homemade cranberry sauce, below

SWERVE SWEETENER – Confectioner Style, Granular or Brown

Measures cup-for-cup like sugar

Natural plant-based zero-calorie, zero-glycemic sweetener

Locally-owned New Orleans company

Use Swerve in place of sugar in cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, holiday cocktails and desserts, and more

ALMOND FLOUR

75% fewer carbs and 50% more protein than white or whole wheat flour

Almond flour can be used to replace up to a quarter of the flour in baked goods, without adjusting other ingredients

Almond flour + Swerve + little butter makes a fantastic “crumble” topping for pies and cobblers

PLAIN GREEK YOGURT – 2% Fage or Whole Chobani

The ultimate in versatile ingredients, Greek yogurt can be used as an ingredient swap for:

Mayo: Cup-for-cup ingredient swap

Sour cream: Cup-for-cup ingredient swap

Butter: Use plain, low-fat Greek yogurt in place of half the amount of butter

Heavy Cream: Use plain Greek yogurt in place of half of the heavy cream the recipe calls for

##

RECIPE: DIY Cranberry Sauce

Make your own homemade cranberry sauce, with either half the sugar, or with a natural, plant-based sugar replacer in place of sugar.

Ingredients:

¾ cup Swerve Confectioners

1 cup water

1 12-ounce package cranberries (fresh or frozen)

Instructions:

Combine Swerve and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil; add cranberries, return to boil. Reduce heat and boil gently for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cover and cool completely at room temperature. Refrigerate until serving time.

Per ¼ cup: Less than 20 calories, 2 grams carbohydrate, and <1 gram sugar

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD