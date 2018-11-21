Don’t miss the Audubon Zoo Lights this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A new holiday partnership between the Audubon Zoo and Children's Hospital is bringing a new element to the beloved Uptown family destination - a spectacular light show.

The twinkling lights, holiday story time, and merry performances transform Audubon Zoo into an enchanted, glowing world of wonder, according to zoo officials.

The Zoo Lights will be open to the public on select nights between November 23 and December 30.

"Children’s Hospital has enjoyed a long tradition of celebrating families for more than two generations with Boo at the Zoo and most recently our participation in Mother’s Day at Audubon Zoo,” Children’s Hospital president and CEO John R. Nickens, IV said. “Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children’s Hospital will bring more families together to enjoy another of our great city’s treasures.”

“Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children’s Hospital offers an extraordinary way to connect young minds to the wonders of nature in one of our community’s most beloved destinations: Audubon Zoo, and during such a magical time of the year.’’ Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said.