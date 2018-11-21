Don’t give your dog these foods at the Thanksgiving table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Did you know that veterinarians work around the clock throughout the holiday season? Whether it's a friend or family member slipping Fido a bite of something they shouldn't have, or your pup helps themselves to the kitchen table... The American Veterinary Medical Association has created a list of items that could prove to be toxic to your pup!

On the no-go list...

•Fried turkey

•Ham

•Salad

•Alliums

•Stuffing

•Casseroles

•Mashed potatoes

•Dessert

Here's what's ok...

•Bland chicken

• Unseasoned veggies

• Boiled rice

• Mac and cheese

• Cranberry sauce

