Don’t give your dog these foods at the Thanksgiving table

NEW ORLEANS -- Did you know that veterinarians work around the clock throughout the holiday season? Whether it's a friend or family member slipping Fido a bite of something they shouldn't have, or your pup helps themselves to the kitchen table... The American Veterinary Medical Association has created a list of items that could prove to be toxic to your pup!
On the no-go list...
•Fried turkey
•Ham
•Salad
•Alliums
•Stuffing
•Casseroles
•Mashed potatoes
•Dessert
Here's what's ok...
•Bland chicken
• Unseasoned veggies
• Boiled rice
• Mac and cheese
• Cranberry sauce
