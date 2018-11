Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dawn Busters Kiwanis of Metairie are at it again this year. The world's largest turkey fry took place on Wednesday with 900 hundred birds getting cooked. They sold out, so you'll have to wait until next year if you didn't order one.

The turkeys are injected with a secret blend of spices prepared by Susan Spicer and only available for this event.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen was live to get the details on this project, which goes to help fund various charity endeavors by the Kiwanis Club.