Would you eat it? Thanksgiving Cake!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's a combination of all of your favorite Thanksgiving sides - Test Kitchen Taylor is trying out a Thanksgiving Cake!

Thanksgiving Cake

Two 8" Cornbread Cakes

Canned Cranberry Sauce

Stuffing

2 Eggs

Gravy

Creamed Spinach

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

Cranberries

French Fried Onions

Bake your favorite cornbread recipe in two 8" round pans. Allow them to cool. Use the first cake as the base layer.

Slice canned cranberry sauce into 1" rounds, and place around the cake.

Take your favorite stuffing recipe, mix it with 2 eggs, and bake it in an 8" round cake pan for 30 minutes or until firm. Cool, and use this as the next cake layer.

Douse the stuffing layer with gravy.

Spread creamed spinach on top.

Top with the other cornbread cake.

Using a basic mashed sweet potato, treat it like frosting and spread it across the top of the cake.

Take your favorite mashed potato recipe and put it in a piping bag with a large star tip. Decorate the top however you'd like. Pipe it on just like frosting.

Decorate the top with fresh cranberries, and sprinkle French-fried onions around the side.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!