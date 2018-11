Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Preservation Hall Foundation along with The Historic New Orleans Collection hosted "Sensory Family Day" for children with autism and other sensory processing needs.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performed some New Orleans tunes for the kids and as you can see, the kids absolutely loved dancing to their music.

"Sensory Family Day" was created so these kids could learn to love music in a safe space.

For more information about Preservation Hall, click HERE.