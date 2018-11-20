× Man shot and killed in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a homicide that happened at about 3:30 this afternoon, Nov. 20.

According to police, officers responded to a call at a convenience store in the 1600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

At the scene, they found a man who was lying on his back. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of tonight, officers did not release any information about a motive or possible suspect in the case.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office once an autopsy has been completed and the victim’s relatives have been notified.

If you have information on the case, you can reach the NOPD’s Homicide Division at 504-658-5300. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Remember, when you call CrimeStoppers, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and your tip could earn you a cash reward.