× Funeral Procession for Officer Jason Seals Finalized

SLIDELL, LA.– The funeral procession for Slidell Police Officer Jason Seals has been finalized.

Seals died of complications from injuries he suffered on September 25th, 2018, when he was involved in a motorcycle crash while escorting a funeral procession.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at the Northshore Harbor Center at 100 Harbor Center Boulevard in Slidell on Wednesday (Nov. 21) followed by a funeral service at noon.

The funeral procession will begin after the services at the Northshore Harbor Center are complete.

The time estimated for the funeral procession to begin is around 1:30 p.m., but is subject to change based on how short or long the services will last.

The procession is expected to last for ONE HOUR, and will be led by over 100 police motorcycles, and well over 100 police units.

Citizens are more than welcomed to follow behind the police units, but are also encouraged to line up along the procession route.

The space at Forest Lawn Cemetery will be limited.

Procession Directions:

– Leave Northshore Harbor Center and turn RIGHT onto Oak Harbor Boulevard

– Continue along Oak Harbor Boulevard to Highway 11 / Pontchartrain Drive

– Turn RIGHT onto Highway 11 / Pontchartrain Drive to Sgt. Alfred Drive

– Turn RIGHT onto Sgt. Alfred Drive and pass in front of the Slidell Police Department

– Continue along Sgt. Alfred Drive to Fremaux Avenue. Turn LEFT onto Fremaux Avenue

– Continue along Fremaux Avenue to Front Street. Turn RIGHT on Front Street.

– Continue along Front Street to Gause Boulevard. Turn LEFT on Gause Boulevard.

– Continue along Gause Boulevard until Forest Lawn Cemetery