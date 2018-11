Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked Tuesday if a quarterback can be “in the zone.” Brees certainly appears to fit that moniker, throwing 25 touchdown passes to only 1 interception in 10 games. The Saints are 9-1.

Here’s what Brees told reporters as the Saints prep for Thursday night’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints are tied with the Rams, 10-1, for fewest losses in the NFC. The Rams have a bye this week.