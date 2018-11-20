Carla’s Tasty Feature at Seaworthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My “Tasty Feature” this week is of the new “Bubbles and Brunch” being cooked up at the Ace Hotel New Orleans' on-site restaurant, Seaworthy, every Saturday and Sunday.

They offer small and large plates plus sides and dessert---Along with craft cocktails and a wide variety of champagne choices.

I started off with a mix of wild-caught and sustainably harvested gulf coast, east coast and west coast oysters. A must-get are the Navy Cove, Alabama oysters, they were the best oysters I’ve ever had.

For cocktails you can’t go wrong with anything they offer, but my favorite was the Hot Fuzz, it’s vodka, peach liqueur, fresh citrus and a dash of ginger.

For a small plate, you need to order the “Blue Crab”--it’s the best item on the menu, in my opinion. It’s local jumbo blue crab, sherry cream, roasted shitake mushrooms, asparagus, radishes and manchego cheese on French bread toast. Also, the “BBQ Shrimp” with cauliflower grits with a poached egg.

Then for a large plate, I ordered the “Gulf Coast Roll.” It’s gulf shrimp, blue crab, lemon-dulse emulsion, short prickled cucumber, with hijiki seasoned fries. The roll is very light and delicious and the fries are addicting dipped in their garlic aioli.

Then for dessert, I ordered the guava cheesecake with a toffee crumble and basil puree and my favorite was the “Espresso Crème Brûlée” served with three baby warm beignets.

The wait staff is fantastic, along with a cozy, chic atmosphere, it makes for a great brunch for any occasion, just make sure you make a reservation since the space is small.

