1,000 FREE turkeys for Thanksgiving because ‘Brandner Gives Back’

NEW ORLEANS - It's beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving.

And now it's beginning to taste a lot like Thanksgiving, too.

who's making this all happen.

The attorney is Mike Brandner of Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys. This is the first time for Mike Brandner and his team to deliver the main course of dinner for 1,000 people from around New Orleans.

The turkeys are frozen. Families gathered to pick one up at the City of Love Church at 8601 Palmetto Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Besides turkeys, each family got an oven mitt. They're well on their way. They probably already have their own family recipes for turning the frozen turkey into the perfect meal.

And they got drawstring bags to take home as well.

So the question is, why.

Why is attorney Mike Brandner giving away 1,000 turkeys.

Mike Brandner says, "Thanksgiving is the major kick-off for the end-of-year holiday season. It is also one of those days where families and friends reconnect by gathering together to share a meal and reflect on the previous months events. With both of these thoughts circling around in my mind, I felt drawn to do something that would benefit others most. That is how I determined that this Thanksgiving I would give back by giving away 1,000 frozen turkeys to disadvantaged New Orleans families that may feel too financially strapped to prepare a full meal for their household.”