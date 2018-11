Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- With the New Orleans Saints being 9-1 so far this season, it seems as if the "Who Dat" chants are getting louder! Ever wonder where the chant originated?

Well, it seems af if Saints fans have been chanting "Who Dat" forever, right? Did you know that the chant actually originated in 1983.

Aaron Neville & the Singing Saints began chanting "Who Dat" in a Saints song.

Almost 40 years later, the Who Dat Nation is still chanting, "Who Dat" with pride!